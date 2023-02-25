Listed Bridgnorth pub set to reopen after six-month refurbishment

The White Lion in West Castle Street, Bridgnorth was closed in July last year.
Since then the 18th century coaching inn has been undergoing a renovation after the public house applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission to carry out a revamp.
The Hop & Stagger Brewery pub is set to reopen on Thursday.
Announcing the news on its Facebook page, the White Lion said: "We are pleased to announce the re-opening of The White Lion, Bridgnorth. Come along to celebrate with us from 4pm on Thursday March 2. Countdown begins..."