Bridgnorth Rugby Club to host Easter market featuring bouncy castles and live music

By Richard Williams

Bridgnorth Rugby Club is to play host to an Easter market.

The market will take place on Easter Sunday, April 9, between 10am and 4pm.

The event will see a selection of stalls, crafts, bouncy castles, face painting, live music, food, a bar and lots more.

Entry is free and there is a car park located next to the rugby club at Severn park.

"It’s going to be a family friendly day out and something for everyone," a spokesperson for the event said.

Organisers are seeking general traders and craft stalls for stands at the market.

For anyone interested in applying or requires further information please email jande2022@outlook.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

