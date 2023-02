Fire crews were called out at 9.30pm

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 9.30pm on Friday(17) reporting an RTC on the A454 at Roughton, near Bridgnorth.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth, with firefighters finding a car that needed to be made safe after rolling over into a hedge.

Nobody was trapped but one casualty was left in the care West Midlands Ambulance Service.