'No need for alarm' say emergency services as exercise planned at historic hall

By Megan Jones

People have been told not to be alarmed when emergency services descend for a training exercise at an historic country house.

Morville Hall
Morville Hall

Morville Hall, near Bridgnorth, will have some emergency visitors on scene tonight.

The National Trust site will be taken over by crews from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Albrighton fire stations at around 7pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has told residents there is "no need for alarm" if a number of emergency vehicles are spotted in the area.

The Grade I listed Elizabethan house has been in possession of the National Trust since 1965.

Today, the property is privately tenanted, and opens to visitors on selected days throughout the year.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

