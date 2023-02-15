'No need for alarm' say emergency services as exercise planned at historic hall

Morville Hall, near Bridgnorth, will have some emergency visitors on scene tonight.
The National Trust site will be taken over by crews from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Albrighton fire stations at around 7pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has told residents there is "no need for alarm" if a number of emergency vehicles are spotted in the area.
Please be aware that we will be carrying out an exercise at Morville Hall, near #Bridgnorth from 7pm this evening.— Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) February 15, 2023
The Grade I listed Elizabethan house has been in possession of the National Trust since 1965.
Today, the property is privately tenanted, and opens to visitors on selected days throughout the year.