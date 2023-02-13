Detail of plans to build houses on land behind a pub near Bridgnorth considered by council

The Acton Arms Pub in Morville, near Bridgnorth

Shropshire Council has received a proposal for the development on land at the Acton Arms in Morville.

The proposal, to build three five-bedroom homes on land behind the pub, was agreed by councillors in 2021.

Now planning officers will be asked to approve the detail of the proposals, including access and refurbishment work to the pub itself.

Access to the three houses will be through the pub car park, and a fence or wall will be erected between them and the pub.

Speaking last year, the site’s owners said work on the houses is expected to start in the first half of 2023 and be complete by the end of the year.

Public notices: Councils have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest. They include planning and licence applications and roadworks. They appear in the newspaper each day in the classified section.

A host of new tourist lodges could be built at a site if planners grant approval.

Shropshire Council has been asked to consider a change of use application for land at Woodlands Park Lodges, at Park Hall Farm, Northwood, near Ellesmere.

The plan asks for permission to change the status of land from forestry to tourism, allowing for 36 lodges to be built.

***

A car park could get fresh electric car charging points if officials agree.

The application, from Instavolt, proposes putting in two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the Horsemarket Car Park, Oswestry.

Two existing parking spaces will become electric vehicle charging bays, under the proposals, along with associated equipment.

***

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning officials are also being asked to consider proposals for a number of new houses.

The plans are for 31 new homes on the site of Ridgeways, Hem Lane, Halesfield, and also include garages, landscaping and means of access.

The authority will also be asked to consider a proposal for a solar farm.

The plan, which includes associated infrastructure, is for land East & South of Angel Centre, Osbaston.

***

Pedestrians will be unable to use a footpath for nearly three weeks.

Shropshire Council said the path from Bradford Street to Aston Road Car Park in Shifnal would be shut from today, for a total of 19 days.

The council said the closure is needed for highways work as part of the overall refurbishment of the town centre.

***

Drainage maintenance will see the overnight closure of a road.

Shropshire Council said that drivers will be prohibited from using B4387 between Westbury and Halfway House during the closure.

It takes place from 9.30pm on February 18, to 10am on February 19.

The closure will allow for Network Rail staff to carry out drainage maintenance.

***

Sewer works mean a road will be closed for nine days. Park Lane in Shifnal will be shut to drivers from February 18, for a total of nine days.