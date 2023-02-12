Father hits out after 17-year-old son targeted by collection agency over gym membership

Daniel Titlow cancelled his gym membership but was pursued for payments despite being under 18

Daniel Titlow, aged 17, joined the Gym Club in his home town of Bridgnorth last year, when he was just 16.

The A-level student cancelled his membership in December and stopped his direct debit.

But his father, John Titlow, said his son was then contacted by Harlands Group, a gym membership collection company, who demanded payment for breaching the terms of his contract.

Mr Titlow said: “Daniel joined the gym last year but because of his A-levels, decided to stop going. He told the gym verbally that he was stopping his membership and then cancelled his direct debit.”

He said Harlands sent a letter to his son, but while the envelope was addressed to Daniel, inside it referred to “The parent of D Titlow”.

The letter claimed the account was £85 in arrears and unless the direct debit was reinstated to continue monthly payments, further charges would be imminent.

Mr Titlow said: “Harlands are pressuring him for payment for a service he does not use and suggesting they’ll contact me for payment if he doesn’t hand over the money.

"He is under 18. According to the Citizens Advice Bureau, minors cannot sign credit agreements unless it is for day to day essentials, such as a mobile phones.”

Mr Titlow says he has contacted the finance company concerned, but believes that some of Daniel’s friends have had similar letters and paid the money.

“Around six of his friends joined the gym too and some have received similar letters, which they have paid. I just don’t think it is right that a company like this can contact minors for money,” he added.

The Gym Club in Bridgnorth said Daniel’s account had been closed and no payments were due after Harlands were informed he was under 18.

A spokesperson for Harlands said: “All we need in situations like this is proof the member is under 18 and the matter will be closed.”