Nursery celebrates Ofsted upgrade and dedicates report to 'wonderful manager' who died

Birchfield Prepcare Nursery, based in the grounds of Birchfield Prep School near Albrighton, has been upgraded to 'Outstanding' in all areas after a recent Ofsted report.

The nursery received a visit from the education watchdog on September 5, and inspectors were impressed with its 21 members of staff who care for children from six weeks old to five years old, all year round.

Bosses at the nursery have dedicated the successful report and wonderful news to Penny Shevyn who died in August this year. Penny was the first manager of the prepcare group and is missed by all who knew her at the nursery.

Nursery manager Sue Lawrence said: "Not only was she a wonderful manager, she was also a very good friend."

The nursery is registered for 65 children and benefits from the school's facilities including a gym, library, computer room, dance studio and outdoor swimming pool.

Leaders were commended in the report where the nursery was rated 'Outstanding' across the board and in all categories, namely the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Children and staff have been celebrating the report's findings this week with cake and balloons, and manager Sue is over the moon with the upgrade.

"We are thrilled beyond belief to get this accolade, it's a wonderful achievement," she said. "It's been a lot of hard work and dedication from the team, but we are thrilled to receive the 'Outstanding' grade.

"I am incredibly proud of my staff, they have worked tirelessly to ensure that the nursery is at the best possible point it can be to deliver the best possible service to the families and the children in the community we serve.

"We've always strived to get from good to outstanding."

The Ofsted report said "children are fully equipped with all the essential skills and knowledge they need to succeed with their next development milestone and when they start school".

Children certainly enjoyed the celebrations according to Sue, who added: "They know something is going on, they are thrilled with the balloons showing the word 'outstanding' and they are having great fun with those. They thoroughly enjoyed taking their own piece of cake home to share with their families."

The nursery near Albrighton was also commended for its curriculum during the report, and for its "bespoke settling-in arrangements for each child".

Speaking about what the nursery aims to offer, Sue continued: "A tailored individual service to each family. We like to ensure that each child has a personalised transition service as they start their journey with us. We have open lines of communication on a daily basis with parents.

"We like to think although we're a day nursery that we offer a home from home service, so that we can emulate routines the best we can that parents have already got in place at home."

Ofsted inspectors also mentioned that leaders and staff have "high ambition" and Sue agreed, saying: "It certainly is - myself, my deputies and my senior members of staff work tirelessly to ensure that the curriculum we offer for the children, although it is an ambitious curriculum that its definitely in reach of what they can achieve.

"Obviously, it is age appropriate, and our children definitely leave us ready to embark on their school career."