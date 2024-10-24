Reach for the skies! Organisers announce return of RAF Cosford Air Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Royal Air Force’s Air Show will be returning to RAF Cosford on Sunday, June 8 next year.

Over 50,000 people attended the annual Air Show at RAF Cosford in 2024 and organisers are promising another action-packed event next year.

The theme for the RAF Cosford Air Show this year is ‘Commemorate, Celebrate, Innovate' - commemorate some of our history through displays in the air and on the ground, celebrate the Royal Air Force, NATO Allies and Partner nations, and inspire future generations by showcasing how the armed forces innovate together and with defence sector partners.

Organisers say they are already talking with colleagues from across defence, partners from other nations’ air forces and members of the wider private aviation community to see what aircraft are available to display on the Shropshire base next summer.

This year, event organisers have frozen all tickets at the same rate as last year, with general admission tickets remaining priced at £40. Children who are under 16 and are accompanied by a paying adult will still be able to enter for free.

The Red Arrows at RAF Cosford Airshow

Marilyn Summers, chief commercial officer for the RAF Cosford Air Show, said: "We know that special days out can feel far more expensive than they used to. We kept our audience at the heart of our commercial decision-making by freezing ticket prices.

"We wanted to make sure that the average family could still enjoy a fantastic and affordable day out at the RAF Cosford Air Show."

Lockheed Martin will also return as show title sponsor - the aerospace, defence and security leader’s support will help to create unforgettable experiences at the largest one-day outdoor event in the West Midlands.

Janelle Spintig, global pursuits at Lockheed Martin, said: "Our presence at the Air Show is a great opportunity to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the UK Defence mission.

"We have a long history of working with the RAF and we’re committed to investing in the future of aerospace in the UK. We’re very pleased to provide our support and showcase our technologies with our return to the RAF Cosford Air Show in 2025."

Tickets for the RAF Cosford Air Show will be on sale from 11am Friday 25th October and can only be purchased from cosfordairshow.co.uk