Refurbished village hall to come 'alive' with tango night

Tango Color are appearing at Beckbury Village Hall

Beckbury Village Hall, in Beckbury near Albrighton, was refurbished in 2021 thanks to an EU grant.

Trustees of the village hall, which has sat in Beckbury since 1933, has joined forces with promoter Arts Alive.

Their first live performance is on Saturday, October 28 and features Tango Color - one of the UK's most exciting tango bands, who are performing 'A Night in Buenos Aires.'

Beckbury Village Hall trustee, Heather Thomas said: "After completely refurbishing our hall we now want to bring regular live performances to the village and the surrounding areas.

"Working with Arts Alive has brought us the opportunity to bring top quality acts to the village at heavily subsidised prices.

"We hope to see a 'full house' on the night and look forward to working with Arts Alive in the future to bring many more top class performers to the hall."

There will be a licensed bar and refreshments.