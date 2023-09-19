M54 lorry fire: Damaged stretch to remain closed into this evening for repair work

Firefighters dealing with the incident on the M54. Picture: National Highways.

National Highways has said the carriageway is so badly damaged it needs to be resurfaced to make sure it is safe to drive on.

The stretch affected is the westbound carriageway, from Junction 3 for Cosford and Tong, to Junction 4 for Shifnal. A diversion route is in place.

Drivers have been warned of delays, and to plan ahead – specifically for football fans headed to Shrewsbury Town's clash with Brighton and Hove Albion's Under 21s in the EFL Trophy – kicking off at 7pm at the Croud Meadow.

The road has been closed since just before 8.30am this morning when a lorry caught fire.

National Highways said the lorry was "severely damaged" and its almost full tank of diesel ruptured, spilling across both lanes, damaging the surface and making it unsafe to drive on.

The organisation's emergency response teams have treated the carriageway using absorbent granules and a high pressure cleaning method called hydro-blasting, which enabled lane two to be temporarily reopened to release trapped traffic, which had been waiting for more than three hours.

Traffic was trapped waiting for up to three hours while the incident took place.

But, a spokesman for National Highways confirmed that the road would remain closed this afternoon, and into this evening.

He said: "The whole carriageway is so badly damaged it needs to be resurfaced to ensure it is safe for drivers to use.

"The carriageway will remain closed for the rest of the day and into the evening until this is completed."

The spokesman advised people to follow the diversion route – and check information before setting off.

He said: "Traffic should follow the solid circle diversion. Leave the M54 at junction 3 and take the third exit on to the A41. Continue on the A41 until the roundabout with the A5 and take the first exit on to the A5 until the roundabout with the A4640 and take the first exit. Continue on the A4640 to re-join the M54 at junction 4.