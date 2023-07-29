Pensioner is 'left sofa-surfing' in Shropshire after family eviction

Shropshire Council say they are 'working to seek a resolution'

Mandy Medlyn, from Albrighton, says the elderly woman, who she didn't wish to name, has been sleeping on her sofa since Monday, July 17.

She said the woman, who has health issues, was "evicted" from her home by her family following a dispute, but since then has found the door closed to any help from local authorities.

Ms Medlyn, who is the manager of Red House, Albrighton's village hall, as well as chair of the Melville club, which provides meals for elderly people, said: "This woman was evicted by her [family] who owns the home.

"I thought it was illegal in this country to evict somebody instantly. If this is the case, who enforces this law?

"We want somebody that can help us. Not only does this lady need to be rehomed, but she should not have been evicted like this without a proper eviction notice."

She added that while Shropshire Council had offered temporary accommodation for the lady, it was 19 miles away in Oswestry.

"It is too far. She doesn't know anyone there and she has no money. She was evicted with nothing but the clothes on her back. We have been advised to seek the help of a solicitor but that will cost thousands."

Laura Fisher, head of service, housing, resettlement and independent living at Shropshire Council, said: "Shropshire Council are committed to ensure that those who present themselves as being homeless have access to temporary accommodation.

"As soon as our Housing Options Team are notified of someone at risk of becoming homeless, the team will immediately set up a personal housing plan and offer temporary accommodation.

"Sometimes, this may not be in the location of their choice due to accommodation not being available in the area, especially if the location is in a more rural setting.