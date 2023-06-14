Legendary Hercules C-130 planes complete final flypast over RAF Cosford

The legendary Hercules C-130J warplane has flown over the region for the last time ahead of its retirement from the RAF.

C-130 Hercules flypast over RAF Cosford. Photo: Phil Westwater
Three of the recognisable planes started their tour of the skies, leaving Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 10am today, before heading over the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, and then completing a flypast over RAF Cosford around 10.30am.

The historic planes were captured flying over RAF Cosford this morning, with crowds gathered to capture the moment.

From there, the planes headed northwest towards Anglesey, flying over Shifnal and Telford, then after touring the skies across Wales, the planes headed to Ireland and Scotland before moving back south towards Yorkshire, across London, and back up to their starting point in Oxfordshire.

A staple of the RAF since 1966, the planes have been used around the world in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations.

After over half a century in service, they are being replaced by 22 Atlas A400 planes.

