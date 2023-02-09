Sgt Andrew Kemp. Picture: RAF Odiham

A military funeral is being held at St Mary Magdalene Church on Monday, February 13, at 12.15pm following the death of Sergeant Andrew Kemp, of the RAF Regiment.

Three rounds of volleys will be fired in tribute to Sgt Kemp. All service personnel are offered such a tribute.

In a statement posted in January, spokesmen for RAF Odiham in Hampshire spoke of their great sadness at Sgt Kemp's death. He had only been posted there from RAF Cosford in September.

Group Captain Donal McGurk McGurk, the station commander, said: "Despite having only been posted into RAF Odiham from RAF Cosford in September 2022, Sgt Andy Kemp had made a considerable impact on the busy Force Protection Training Flight whose work is so central to the Station’s operational output.

"I was shocked to hear of his death and my condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.”

A spokesman for the RAF Odiham Force Protection Training Flight, said: "Working with Sgt Kemp was an absolute privilege.

"Upon his arrival at RAF Odiham, he immediately got stuck in and despite the busy nature of the section, he proactively engaged, demonstrating his committed character to upholding diverse and inclusive values of the unit. He will be sorely missed, and my deepest sympathy goes out to his family and those close to him.

"The thoughts and condolences from the RAF Odiham community and the wider RAF are with Sgt Kemp’s family at this difficult time."

A spokesman for Albrighton Parish Council said: "Please note there will be military personnel with weapons which will conduct three rounds of volleys of fire in tribute to the serviceman."

There are also likely to be a low-flying aircraft subject to weather.

The spokesman added: "Please do not be alarmed if you hear gunshots. We would be grateful if residents in the vicinity could notify elderly residents or family members."