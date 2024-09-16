Inquest date confirmed for four Shrewsbury boys killed in Snowdonia tragedy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hugo Oliver Morris, aged 18, Jevon Alexander Hirst, 16, Harvey Graham Owen, 17, and Wilfred John Fitchett, also 17, went missing last November after going to North Wales for a camping trip.

A major search operation took place but, sadly, the boys from Shrewsbury were found dead in Llanrothen on November 21 in a tragedy which shocked the county and the whole country.

The Ford Fiesta they travelled in was found on its roof, partially submerged in water, believed to be in a ditch, after coming off the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.

It was believed that the teens had travelled to Harlech in a silver Ford Fiesta with plans to camp in Snowdonia the following day.

At the opening of the inquest into their deaths on November 29 last year, Kate Robertson, HM Coroner for North West Wales, stated the provisional cause of their deaths was drowning.

Clockwise from top left: Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris. Photo: North Wales Police

She said: “The four young men were travelling in a vehicle along the A4085 at Llanfrothen when the vehicle has left the road. The circumstances of which resulted in the deaths of all four occupants.

“Post-mortem examinations have been undertaken and the provisional causes of death provided, pending inquests.”

Tributes were left in the days after their deaths.

Harvey’s mother Crystal Owen described him as “a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way”.

She said: “There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for.”

Wilf’s girlfriend, Maddi Corfield, posted a tribute online, writing: “I love you so much, I’m going to miss you forever.

“The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous.”

Candles were lit at Shrewsbury Abbey in memory of the boys. Photo: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire

A candlelight vigil was held in The Square in Shrewsbury after the boys died, and Shrewsbury Town FC held a minute's applause as the community came together to mourn.

Then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and current PM Sir Keir Starmer offered their condolences.

Now the coroner's office at Caernarfon has announced that the inquest into the boys's deaths will take place on October 16.