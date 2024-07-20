'Leave rivalries at the door': Funeral date set for popular biker killed in crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

David McCreadie was on his black KTM 1290 Superduke when it was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Focus on the B4380 Emstrey Bank, towards Atcham, near Shrewsbury, on June 21.

Two strangers, Lorna Harding and her daughter Cari, from Admaston, who stopped and held the father of two's hand as he lay dying were later thanked by the family of Mr McCreadie for their kind actions.

The family have now said a funeral has been arranged for David next week.

A service for Mr McCreadie is to take place at Telford Crematorium in Woodhouse Lane at 1.30pm on Friday, July 26.

Bikers from across the UK are expected to join the funeral procession for Mr McCreadie, who had been a member of two bike clubs - The Lost Boys and Midlands Riders - and was part of a wider community of motorcyclists.

The family have said up to 130 motorcyclists are meeting in Broseley at 12.40pm to follow the procession, but they added that all who knew David and want to pay their respects are welcome to attend.

Brother Alex McCreadie said: “We'll be leaving Broseley at 12.40pm. There will be some bikers there, ranging from 30 to 130 depending on the weather from all over, but we have asked for people to leave their rivalries and politics at the door.

“If anybody knew David from whatever walk of life life and want to come show your respects then please do so.”