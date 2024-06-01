'Good job it's not bin day!' Watch curious cat's lucky escape after clambering into resident's bin

Telford resident, Rosie May, 32, posted the video of the black and white cat searching for something worth finding in her bin on the Telford Community Support Facebook group.

In the video taken on Thursday morning, the resourceful feline can be seen first sitting on top of the bin, then opening the lid with a paw before squeezing inside.

Thankfully, the cat's tail caught Rosie's eye as it hopped inside her bin - filled with general waste and several nappies.