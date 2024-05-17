Watch: Hundreds of residents gather at meeting to voice opposition on planned 800-home development

Despite torrential rain, The Red House in Albrighton near Shifnal was at full capacity with people standing outside as Boningale Homes' detailed its plans to the villagers and the local MP.

The housing plans, revealed in March, will see the homes built on 56 hectares of land between Newhouse Lane and Cross Road, which is predominantly green belt.

At the front is Sharon Barker and Natasha Smith pictured with other campaigners

While no planning permission has yet been applied for, more than 3,200 signatures have been gathered on a petition and villagers have formed the the Albrighton Village Action Group (AVAG) to oppose the plans.

The group has raised more than £3,200 of a target of £15-20k to fund professional and legal expertise to fight the plans if they are submitted to Shropshire Council.

The Red House was packed

Claire Lakin, spokesperson for the Albrighton Village Action Group, said the number of people at the meeting at the Red House in Albrighton showed the “strength of feeling” towards the proposals that could see Albrighton double in size.

She said: ”We have had 70 per cent of the residents in Albrighton sign our petition who object to the proposals. Our main objection is that this proposal is on green belt land and is not in the local plan for Shropshire.