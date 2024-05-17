'Harry Potter holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages' say organisers of new Shropshire festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth is set to transform into a wizarding realm later this year as the town comes comes together to celebrate the birthday of Harry Potter.

A Wizard’s Birthday in Bridgnorth is organised by ShireFolk, a platform dedicated to supporting the arts in our community and the team behind the popular Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival. With the support of local businesses and community groups, the event promises to be a day filled with enchantment, creativity, and fun for all ages.

"Harry Potter holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages, inspiring a sense of wonder and imagination," said Jennifer Bone, of ShireFolk.

“I am thrilled that the community has come together to make this happen. I hear so many visitors to our town comment on how ‘Harry Potter’ the town feels, and this event embraces that feeling along with the positive and creative energy that makes our town so special.”

The event on Wednesday, July 31 – the date of the fictional wizard's birthday - will include a range of enchanting range of activities suitable for witches, wizards, and muggles alike.

Visitors can look forward to immersive experiences such as Meet the Owls, visiting Slytherins House, and immersive trails across the town.

Bridgnorth's independent businesses are also rolling out the red carpet with special themed menus, hands-on activities, and Harry Potter-inspired experiences..

A Wizard’s Birthday in Bridgnorth events include a Sorting Hat Ceremony at St Leonard’s Church, a Deathly Hallows Trail winding through the town, Horcrux Hunt around the town centres’ independent businesses, Dark Marks at Lavington’s Hole, Meet the Owls, and Explore Slytherin’s House

In addition to the official activities, businesses and groups are getting in the spirit by hosting a range of independently run partner/community events including the Hogwarts Express at Severn Valley Railway, Story Creation at the iconic, Bridgnorth Town Hall, Meet Hagrid at Apley Café, Monster Book of Monsters craft activities at Bridgnorth Library, Paint Owl Figures and Harry Potter themed games at The Board Room, Find the Snitch at Violets Tea Room, and a film screening at The Majestic Cinema

You can find out more about A Wizard’s Birthday, including details of how you can get involved as a volunteer or a partnering business, at shirefolk.co.uk/awizardsbirthday or follow @ShireFolkMusic