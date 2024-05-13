Watch as historic waterwheel turns again for first time in four years

Daniels Mill, in Knowle Sands, is home to the largest working waterwheel powering a corn mill in the country but the wheel became damaged and jammed during a series of floods in 2020.

Peter George, who owns the mill, said the wheel turned for about 40 minutes in total on Saturday but has got to be treated especially carefully. He has called it Lizzie in honour of Elizabeth Williams, a great grandmother on his wife's side of the family who have owned it for many years.

"She is an old lady and has to treated carefully," said Peter. "It's a bit like a love affair getting her going again. If you mistreat the women you will end up with empty pockets."

There is plenty of work to be done with Lizzie before she can keep turning for hours on end but Peter was delighted as the restored mechanism cranked back to life.