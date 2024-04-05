'It's a surreal feeling': Student wins £5,000 on ITV's 1% Club game show

Maisie McClure, from Albrighton, took part in the new ITV programme The 1% Club, a quiz show hosted by comedian Lee Mack.

Contestants are asked questions that 'only one per cent' of the UK public have answered correctly, and has an ultimate prize of £100,000.

The 22-year-old, who studies biomedical sciences at Newcastle university, flew through the questions without using her 'pass' card, but when it came to the second to last question – before the jackpot prize – she remembered that she still had it, and decided to make use of it.

Maisie and her fellow contestant, Alex, split £10,000 between them

The question that Maisie decided to pass was based on a nursery rhyme and involved jumbled up letters in a grid and the challenge to find 'the missing animal'.