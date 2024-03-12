In pictures: Workers tackle Telford landslip that's caused travel chaos on rail network
Network Rail workers are on site near Oakengates undertaking emergency repairs in poor weather after a landslip closed the railway.
By Megan Jones
Trains between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury have been suspended and are being covered by rail replacement buses following a landslip near Oakengates in Telford on Friday.
Network Rail has been on site this week carrying out emergency repairs after around 5,000 tonnes of land slipped along a 50-metre section of the railway.
Landslips quite regularly occur when the ground becomes saturated with water after long periods of heavy rain.