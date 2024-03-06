Murder suspects filmed themselves 'gloating' after killing of DPD driver in street

Stafford crown Court was told on Wednesday that minutes after delivery worker Aurman Singh was "brutally" attacked in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury, his alleged killers were recording themselves brandishing their bloody weapons and insulting the victim.

The 23-year-old had been assaulted by a gang of masked men who travelled from the Black Country in a white Mercedes and grey Audi on August 21 last year.

He was left to die at the scene after suffering a fractured skull sustained during a beating in which an array of weapons, including an axe, were used.

On the third day of taking the stand, one of the men accused of Mr Singh's murder, Arshdeep Singh of Shaw Road in Tipton, denied his part in the assault.

The 24-year-old had admitted travelling to Shrewsbury in an Audi with three other men on that day, but told the jury that he only got out of the car in Berwick Avenue "to stop" his "good friends" in the Mercedes who were attacking the DPD worker.

Arshdeep Singh had previously told a court he had been taken to Shrewsbury "by deception" believing he was going for a meal.

After being shown a CCTV video of Arshdeep brandishing a golf club and wearing turban cloth around his face in a makeshift mask in Berwick Avenue, prosecuting barrister Mr Simon Denison KC asked him why he had got out of the car if not to attack Aurman Singh

Speaking with the assistance of an interpreter, Arshdeep Singh said: "The Mercedes people passed by us and they were shouting. Two to three of them I saw were carrying weapons."

Asked if he saw two of the other occupants of the Audi, Manjot Singh who was seen on CCTV brandishing a wooden stave and Jagdeep Singh, who was seen with an axe.

He replied: "No, I did not see them."