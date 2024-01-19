West Midlands town was genuinely the inspiration for Gotham City in new Batman comic

People from Shrewsbury will be especially impressed by the seamless integration of familiar faces and iconic landmarks from the county town, as Perkins breathes life into Gotham City's storied streets.

Among the recognisable settings featured in Perkins' illustrations is the heart of Shrewsbury itself, where the bustling town centre and the eclectic ambiance of The Loopy Shrew restaurant come to life on the pages.

The former Shelton Hospital, with its intriguing history, is resurrected in ink and paper, offering readers a haunting glimpse into the roots of Gotham's architectural allure.

Venturing further into the shadows, Shrewsbury Prison emerges as a tangible presence, echoing tales of suspense and mystery that have inspired Batman's universe for decades.

Shrewsbury Prison.

Shrewsbury Prison?

Meanwhile, stately homes Netley Hall and Attingham Park are essentially integral components of Gotham's dramatic cityscape.

The grand staircase at Netley Hall outside Shrewsbury is the scene of a dreadful murder.

The grand staircase at Netley Hall outside Shrewsbury is the scene of a dreadful murder.

Prepare to be enthralled as Mike Perkins masterfully weaves the essence of Shropshire into the very fabric of Gotham, allowing readers to spot the familiar and revel in the pride of seeing our local gems within the pages of 'First Knight.'

Katy Rink spoke to Mike about the comic to discover how Shropshire's charm becomes an integral part of the Batman legacy.