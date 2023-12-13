Sister of man whose hearse caught fire recalls funeral drama - but admits he 'would've loved it'

Bryan Forbes was a larger than life character who worked with his brother, Ian, at Church Stretton Motorcycles and he suddenly died at the age of 65 on November 10.

It's fair to say that Bryan's funeral didn't go exactly to plan when the hearse carrying his coffin went up in flames, with tyres bursting loudly, but his sister Jenny Forbes says it only added to the laughter from Shrewsbury Crematorium on Monday.

"It was better than Fawlty Towers," said Jenny.

"I've never heard laughter like it from the crematorium. We arrived about 20 minutes late. The replacement hearse did not go at a sedately 20mph though, we must have been doing 70 to get there, with everyone else rushing to get there too."

A replacement hearse took Bryan's body and his relatives, arriving only 20 minutes later. Photo: Vernon Kerswell

The day started in more traditional style with a gathering from midday at Bryan's house in Ticklerton, near Craven Arms, and no indication of the drama to follow.

At 1.10pm the Mercedes hearse and two black mourners' cars turned up on time with Bryan's beautifully decorated coffin in the back.

"The coffin looked fabulous, with a picture of a Bentley and the Church Stretton Hills," said Jenny.

"We left the house, the hearse went first and was driving at 20mph.

"When we reached Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton I could see smoke coming from the hearse. We don't know what caused the fire but the hearse was a new one.