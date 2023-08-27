Thousands turn out for Summer Fiesta despite weather

Weston Park Summer Fiesta 2023 In Picture: Lucy Hands 9 helping out at Nannycraft

Weston Park's Summer Fiesta event has returned for the third year featuring a line-up of food and drink producers, unique crafts and live music.

The event saw the entire Weston Park Estate in Weston-under-Lizard open to the public, with thousands of people visiting to enjoy the surroundings and the summer fun.

Andrea Webster, marketing manager at Weston Park, said: "It's been a fantastic day. We have had just over 1,000 people us today and we are expecting more tomorrow if the sun decides to shine.

"We had just over 45 artisanal stores at the event, with live music from the Gold Rooms playing covers from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Everyone was having an amazing time. "

The two-day event will see more stalls take to the grounds, as well as music events, workshops and performances.

Ms Webster continued: "Everyone was having a good time even though the ground was a bit soggy.

"We are looking forward to carrying this on tomorrow when all the traders and food stalls will be back. We will also have our live band, the Dirty Rocking Scoundrels, who are a real fan favourite."

Elouise Smith, 32, mother of two who went to the event, said: "It was a really good day. We didn't let the rain stop us from getting out there and having a good time.

"The dhol drumming workshop was fantastic the kids really enjoyed it. I'm a vegetarian so Halloumination being there was really good, it was a really good day."

Weston Park Summer Fiesta 2023 In Picture: Faye Salter from Kiddiewinks and CO

Weston Park Summer Fiesta 2023 In Picture: Alison Wakeman of Alison's Bees

The event will run again tomorrow, with exclusive discounted tickets still available to purchase until 9am Sunday morning.