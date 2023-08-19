Firefighters rush to M54 after reports of smoke from open fire causing issues for drivers

Crews attended at 3.40pm on Saturday and heading to the scene from Telford Central to investigate.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Report of smoke affecting motorway, crews investigating."
More to follow.
