Firefighters rush to M54 after reports of smoke from open fire causing issues for drivers

Firefighters have been called to the M54 westbound due to a fire in open thought to be causing issues for motorway drivers.

Crews attended at 3.40pm on Saturday and heading to the scene from Telford Central to investigate.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Report of smoke affecting motorway, crews investigating."

More to follow.

