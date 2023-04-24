Lamborghini convoy travels home to Shropshire for marque's 60th anniversary

The Lamborghinis outside Pitchford Hall on Sunday

The first Lamborghini sold in the world was purchased by Robin Grant of Pitchford Hall in Shropshire in 1963.

Sixty years on, and a convoy of 20 rare and sought-after Lamborghinis snaked their way from Birmingham on Saturday and travelled up through Newport, Whitchurch, Ellesmere and Harmer Hill, to Shrewsbury.

On Sunday morning, the tour of Italian supercars that covered virtually every model produced by the company over the last 60 years, drove to Pitchford Hall, the family home of the man who bought the first Lamborghini ever sold.

The Lamborghini Club were able to bring virtually every model of car ever made in the company's history, back to the hall, where a framed photograph of Mr Robin Grant was presented to the current owners of Pitchford, James Nason and Rowena Colthurst - the grand-daughter of Mr Grant.

Current owner of Picthford Hall, James Nason, standing next to film producer David Lean's 400gt, in the exact spot where Mr Grant was photographed in the very first ca, in 1964

Robin Grant and the first Lamborghini ever sold outside his home of Pitchford Hall

Among the cars was a 400 GT that had previously been owned by David Lean, the film producer of Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago that is valued at around £2million.

There was also a modern day £500,000 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae.

The Lamborghinis lined up outside Pitchford Hall on Sunday

Local enthusiast and event manager for the Lamborghini Club UK, David Morris, said: ''This event took 18 months to plan and was intended to show the importance of Shropshire in the Lamborghini company's history.

"We cannot thank Rowena and James enough for allowing us to visit their incredible home. The drivers, many of whom had never visited Shropshire before, were bowled over by the county's incredible landscapes and the quality of the food and drink available to visitors.