Firefighters rescue 'adult stuck in children's play equipment' in the middle of the night

Published: Last Updated:

Firefighters in Telford were called to rescue an "adult stuck in children's play equipment" in the early hours of Friday morning.

The call came into the Fire Control at 2.37am reporting an incident at Brindley Ford which was classified as SSC Urgent. according to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Incident Log.

One fire appliance was then mobilised from Tweedale.

The attending crews used "small tools" to release the person.

It was all over by 3.09am when the stop message was received.

The full Incident Log entry read: "At 02:37 on Friday, 14 April, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as SSC Urgent.

"1 fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale. Attending crews used the following equipment: Small gear

"Incident involved adult stuck in children's play equipment. Crews used small tools to release."

"The stop message was received at Fri, 04/14/2023 - 03:09," it continued.



