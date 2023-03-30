Awards for ex-nurse Kellie as new Shropshire business helps make a difference in saving lives

Kellie Green with her award

Kellie Green founded Mini First Aid Shropshire in February 2022 and has since extended her role to cover Herefordshire and Worcester.

Kellie, who is married to Luke and has a daughter Brianna, had worked in A&E as a paediatric sister during the pandemic but decided to leave her position to take on the franchise for the region last year, making it a huge success.

Kate Ball initially started Mini First Aid in 2014 from her kitchen table in Leeds, later receiving investment from BBC Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies.

At the Mini First Aid national awards, sponsored by the Children's Burns Trust, Kellie, who is from Cannock, claimed the Above and Beyond award.

She was also nominated in four other categories – Product Ambassador, Social Media, Franchisee of the Year and the People's Choice Award.

"It has been a whirlwind week and it feels amazing, phenomenal really as I have only been doing it for a year," Kellie said.

"To be nominated in five categories was pretty special really, my mind was blown.

"When the nominations came out, to say I was shocked is an understatement.

"I now have this nice little award that sits on my shelf at home and to be able to say I have an award-winning business feels fantastic.

"A little mum like me, I never thought I'd be able to say that.

"It motivates me even more than I have been for the rest of 2023 and 2024, now. I'm really excited to see how we can continue to grow."

"Our diary is filling up at a rate I never thought it would fill up. We are taking bookings for 2024 from schools and other organisations.

"We are getting amazing feedback from schools and the more they hear about it, the more are booking in.

"In March, we have trained more than 500 children, and to be able to say that is fantastic.

"It's making a difference because those children could, now, potentially save a life."

Kellie said it was after becoming a mother that she really understood the need to do what she is now doing.

"It has certainly been a journey," she said. "I gave birth to Brianna during the pandemic and after becoming a mum I was able to see things differently.

" I was able to understand parents more and I was shocked to find out that, when I became a parent myself, we were given no advice on what to do should an emergency happen with our newborn.

"So after having Brianna, I decided that I wanted to share my skills and knowledge from the past 10 years of nursing and my experiences as a mother with other parents.

"I knew that I had to just do this and took on Mini First Aid Shropshire."

First Aid classes are available for children from three upwards while adult awareness classes are also held in the county.