Police reopen M54 after multi-vehicle crash

The collision happened westbound between Junctions 3 for Cosford and 4 in Telford. The road reopened at around 8.10pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene. A lane remained closed for debris clearance and for contractors to treat a fuel spillage in the carriageway.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said crews were called due a person being trapped.

A spokesman added: "At 7pm on Saturday, March 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance."