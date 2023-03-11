Police reopen M54 after multi-vehicle crash

The collision happened westbound between Junctions 3 for Cosford and 4 in Telford. The road reopened at around 8.10pm on Saturday.
Emergency services attended the scene. A lane remained closed for debris clearance and for contractors to treat a fuel spillage in the carriageway.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said crews were called due a person being trapped.
A spokesman added: "At 7pm on Saturday, March 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.
"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance."
The #M54 in #Shropshire has been reopened westbound between J3 (#Cosford) and J4 (#Telford) following an earlier collision. Lane 1 of (2) remains closed for vehicle recovery , debris clearance and for contractors to treat a fuel spillage in the carriageway. pic.twitter.com/FX8v6s5RNX— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) March 11, 2023