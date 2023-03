It happened at around 6pm on Friday on Severn Street, Castlefields in Shrewsbury.

One fire engine attended and crews released the female from the sweet machine.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 17:55 on Friday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as SSC Non Urgent in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury.