Queen Consort's visit to Telford postponed due to ill health

The Queen Consort

Camilla, Queen Consort, was to have arrived at Southwater on Tuesday (14) to meet and thank staff and representatives from local outreach and voluntary groups for their contributions to the community.

She was also to have unveiled a stone for Telford Veterans’ Trail, as well as a plaque to commemorate the visit during the Valentine's Day trip.

However the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, the King's representative, confirmed on Monday (13) that the visit has been postponed.

Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner, said: "Sadly the visit has been delayed because Her Majesty’s doctor has advised against making any visits tomorrow due to illness.

"Although disappointing we wouldn’t want her to make a visit when she was under the weather, and we had a full programme of groups and charities to meet."

It is not known how poorly the Queen Consort is.

It is expected that the visit will take place at a later date when the 75-year-old Queen's Consort is back to full health.

The visit had been eagerly awaited by those expected to meet her, from local schoolchildren and the Abraham Darby Show band due to play in the square to welcome her arrival to members of voluntary groups.

The Queen Consort was to have met representative of Read Easy, a volunteer reading support group for adults, and representatives of Telford Interfaith Council, members of Telford Crisis Support, and Telford After Care Team (TACT) and well as charities STAY and Maninplace.