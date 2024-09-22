Work to remove leaning trees to close West Bromwich Expressway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The A41 dual carriageway will be closed from 9pm on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday this week from the M5 junction one island roundabout to Trinity Way. Traffic will be diverted.

The work will be carried out by Midland Forestry on behalf of Sandwell Council.

A tunnel was built for the bypass in 2010 as part of a £25 million congestion busting project.