Owner of West Bromwich restaurant ordered to tear down new kitchen 'will appeal decision'

Taste of Kabul in Hill Top, West Bromwich, has been ordered to remove a number of extensions it built without planning permission.

Sandwell Council has issued an enforcement order on the business, which recently opened in a former hair salon.

The Express & Star contacted the restaurant, and spoke to a man who said an appeal against the decision was being lodged.