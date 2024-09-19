Owner of West Bromwich restaurant ordered to tear down new kitchen 'will appeal decision'
The owner of a restaurant ordered to tear down its new kitchen has said he will appeal the decision.
Plus
By Mark Andrews
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taste of Kabul in Hill Top, West Bromwich, has been ordered to remove a number of extensions it built without planning permission.
Sandwell Council has issued an enforcement order on the business, which recently opened in a former hair salon.
The Express & Star contacted the restaurant, and spoke to a man who said an appeal against the decision was being lodged.