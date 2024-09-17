Watch: Historic reenactment goes off with a bang as cannons, knights and noble ladies visit West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Knights, lords and ladies rode on gilded horses to West Bromwich Manor House Museum's Bromwich Hall to take part in a grand reenactment event focusing on medieval history.

The event, organised by Sandwell Museums and acted by Buckingham's Retinue, saw, archers, pheasants and even armoured knights take to the halls to teach and celebrate everything history.

Jane Hanney-Martin, museum services manager for Sandwell Museums, said: "It was absolutely fantastic. It was a weekend-long history event but it was also very active, there was so much available for people to see and do.

"We had loads of visitors across the weekend, even though it was raining on Sunday."