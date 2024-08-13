Bus passengers in West Bromwich warned of diversions after 'incident' on High Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Express West Midlands reported the disruption to its services at about 1.25pm on Tuesday.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it warned customers of diversions due to an incident on the town's High Street.

Services, including the number 54, 74 and 89 have been diverted via Spon Lane, Kelvin Way, Trinity Way.

The regional bus company went on to apologise to customers for any disruption to their journeys.