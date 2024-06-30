Mixed views from residents, workers and shoppers at other Westminster

For many people, the election could mean changes in taxes, immigration, cost of living standards and many other areas which affect people and their every day lives.

West Bromwich is one of the constituencies which has already seen a change, with a change in the Parliamentary boundaries meaning a singular West Bromwich seat will be contested, having seen West Bromwich East and West Bromwich West contested at the 2019 election.

The effects of the election and the candidates who get elected will be felt on roads such as Westminster Road, set in an area on the outskirts of the town centre with schools, shops and lots of housing.

For those people living, working and shopping on the road, the upcoming election was either a time for change or more of the same, with a few saying they didn't feel much would change.

Martin Pearce spoke of not being particularly politically minded

Martin Pearce from Wednesbury had been to get some supplies from Oscott Pets at the top of the road, but the 60-year-old said he wasn't particularly interested in the election as he felt it would be the same whoever won.

He said: "I'm not really interested in it all as whoever gets in, it will just be more of the same and I don't know what issues are particularly affecting me at the moment as I'm not politically minded.

"I suppose what would be good is to pay less tax as we all want less taxes, but I don't think it's going to happen as whoever gets in, it's going to be taxes and more taxes."

Jackie Blundell said she didn't see much difference between the leading parties

Further along the road, resident Jackie Blundell said she was going to vote, but the 59-year-old customer service worker said she felt like there wasn't much of a difference between the two leading parties or that they'd do enough to change things.

She said: "I just feel there's nothing to choose between the two parties and they're exactly the same and I don't really want to vote for either of them, to be honest.

"In terms of issues, cost of living is a big thing and crime around here is an absolute nightmare at times. West Bromwich town centre used to a lovely place to go when I was a kid and you could go there and have a drink and everyone knew each other, but you wouldn't go there now.

"I don't see any difference being made after the election as the parties are the same thing, sprouting different policies that they'll never do when they come into power and I think Kier Starmer has got no charisma whatsoever and isn't someone I'd want to vote for.

"Rishi Sunak, I don't want to vote for because the Conservatives have had enough time and they've done absolutely nothing, and I don't think either party has done anything for the country in the past 20 years."

Mukhdar Singh said he wanted to see good people in government

At the Chip Box at the top of Westminster Road, manager Mukhdar Singh said that he wanted to see good people as politicians and felt that the current government had made a mess of things.

He said: "For me, if people are good people and make good politicians, then that will be good for the country because everyone is struggling at the moment and the country is a real mess at the moment, whereas 10 years ago, it was really good.

"I can't say if a change of government would bring change as it depends of the parties and what they are thinking, but my view is a lot of them have been doing it for themselves, rather than for the country and the parties.

"I just want to see good people who put the people first getting elected."

Stuart Stanley said he was voting Reform because of the immigration issues

One issue which had dominated conversation and debate around the election has been the issue of illegal immigration, which was something that 60-year-old Stuart Stanley was keen to see resolved.

He said: "I think the country is down on its knees at present, with all the illegal immigrants coming in with no identification and we don't know who they are and they're getting benefits straight away.

"I'm definitely voting on Thursday and I'm voting for Reform as Nigel Farage basically tells the truth, whereas nobody else answers the questions and he comes out and tells everything the way it is.

"To me, it depends who wins the election as to whether things will change because I think Labour will get in, but I don't think it'll change as I think they and the Conservatives are the same thing and have been since I've been alive."