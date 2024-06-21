Plan to convert former West Bromwich MOT garage into new community centre is rejected again – here's why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A planning application to convert the empty building in Sams Lane, West Bromwich, into a new 70-seat community centre was rejected last year by Sandwell Council over a lack of detail about parking.

The plan by Jaimal Bhandal was then submitted to the council again earlier this year – with just one parking space – and has now been turned down again for the same reasons.

Sandwell Council’s planners said at least one parking space would be required for every three people – meaning the sole space left the plans far short.

The former garage in Sams Lane, West Bromwich. A plan to convert the building into a 70-seat community centre was rejected over a lack of parking

Sams Lane, where the community centre could be built, is a narrow road and covered with double yellow lines.

The adjoining Spon Lane also has strict parking restrictions and many of the surrounding residential streets also have double yellow lines.

Last year’s rejected application contained no information about parking and the latest plans include one space for pick-ups and drop-offs.

The application said every other visitor to the community centre would either have to walk or just nearby Thomas Street and George Street – which is just over five minutes away – to park.

Drawings included with the applications show how the former garage would be converted into a new community centre with a stage, space for around 70 seats, a disabled toilet, a kitchen and a meeting room across two floors.

A statement included with the application said: “Parking is a real challenge on this particular site due to the nature of it… In terms of public parking, George Street is a five-minute walk away from the site and provides two methods of parking. George Street provides free on-street parking for a short stay of two hours on both ends of the street. Further free on-street parking is available on Thomas Street.

“We also have Thomas Street/George Street car park for a long stay with pay-and-display, which is around six minutes from the proposed site, as well as a few other pay-and-display car parks in the vicinity.”