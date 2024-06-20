Express & Star
Police 'concerned' for welfare of man, 90, missing from West Bromwich

Police are "concerned for the welfare" of an elderly man who has gone missing from West Bromwich.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Bryan, who is 90-years-old, is missing from the Hill Top area of the town.

Have you seen Bryan?

He was last seen with a walking stick, wearing a light blue shirt, black jogging bottoms, and a cap.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the missing man in the hopes of tracking him down.

Anyone who sees him should call 999, quoting PID 447787.

