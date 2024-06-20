Police 'concerned' for welfare of man, 90, missing from West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bryan, who is 90-years-old, is missing from the Hill Top area of the town.

Have you seen Bryan?

He was last seen with a walking stick, wearing a light blue shirt, black jogging bottoms, and a cap.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the missing man in the hopes of tracking him down.

Anyone who sees him should call 999, quoting PID 447787.