Council forced to pay legal costs after ‘unnecessarily’ blocking new children’s home plans

The government’s planning inspectors have ruled that Sandwell Council must pay £3,750 to Bright Life Living after wrongly rejecting a bid to turn flats in Temple Meadows Road, West Bromwich, last year.

The council turned down the move to convert the building into a residential care home for up to three children saying it would lead to more noise and disturbance for neighbours.

However, the government inspector rubbished the claims saying there was no evidence that the children’s home would lead to a rise in anti-social behaviour. The inspector also said there was enough space in Temple Meadows Road to cope with the potential extra cars.