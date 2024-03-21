Heavy delays as M5 closed in both directions near West Bromwich after 'police incident'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways reported the incident, between Junction 1 for West Bromwich and the M6, at around 12.46pm on Thursday.

Central Motorway Police Group officers are said to be at the scene alongside National Highways traffic officers.

Motorists have been warned of delays of at least 60 minutes northbound and 30 minutes southbound.

Drivers have been advised to follow the below diversion routes.

Road users travelling northbound on the M5 to the M6 southbound are advised to follow the Hollow Square symbol on road signs:

Exit the M5 at J1 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A41 westbound.

Follow the A41 westbound to the A41/A4031 roundabout and take the 3rd exit onto the A4031 northbound.

Continue on the A4031 to the A4031/A4041 junction and bear right onto the A4041 northbound.

Proceed on the A4041 to the A4041/A34 crossroads junction (Scott Arms) and turn left onto the A34 north.

Follow the A34 north back to the M6 J7 and rejoin the M6 heading southbound.

Road users travelling northbound on the M5 to the M6 northbound are advised to follow the Solid Diamond symbol on road signs:

Exit the M5 at J1 and take the 2nd exit at the roundabout onto the A41 westbound.

Follow the A41 west to the A41/A4031 roundabout and take the 2nd exit to continue on the A41.

Continue on the A41 to the A41/A4444 roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A4444 northbound.

Proceed on the A4444 north to the A4444/A463 roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A463 northbound.

Follow the A463 north to the A463/A454 interchange (Keyway Junction) and continue on the A454 northbound to the M6 J10 roundabout.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit to join the M6 northbound and continue your journey.

Road users travelling northbound on the M6 to the M5 southbound should follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Continue on the M6 at J8 and exit the M6 at J10

Exit onto the A454 westbound and continue to the A454/A463 interchange and follow the A463 westbound

Continue on the A463 to the A463/A4444 roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A4444.

Proceed on the A4444 to the A4444/A41 roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A41 east.

Follow the A41 east back to the M5 J1 roundabout and take the 4th exit onto the M5 southbound to continue your journey

Road users travelling southbound on the M6 should follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

At M6 J8 continue southbound to J7 and leave the M6 at J7.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A34 southbound.

Follow the A34 to the A34/A4041 crossroads (Scott Arms) and turn right onto the A4041 westbound.

Continue on the A4041 to the A4041/A4031 junction and turn left onto the A4031.

Proceed on the A4031 to the A4031/A41 roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A41 east.

Follow the A41 east back to the M5 J1 roundabout and take the 4th exit onto the M5 southbound to continue your journey.

More updates to follow.