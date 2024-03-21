Boys' Brigade celebrates 100 years with 100 challenges

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Boys' Brigade unit, 5th West Bromwich, first opened its doors on Saturday 19, 1924, taking in their first troop of youngsters and upholding their promise to serve the youth of the community.

Now, the troop has celebrated its 100th birthday, hosting a reunion gathering filled with troop members old and new, pictures and newspaper snippings from years past and plenty of historical stories.

As well as a grand party, the troop has also undertaken a 100 Challenges for 100 years event, which will see the group complete 100 pre-agreed milestones, one for each year the unit has been active.

Leader of the company, Rory Green, 56, first joined the troop at 11 years old in 1979, he said it was amazing seeing members new and old mixing together.

The 5th West Bromwich Company featured in this Express and Star story from 1977

He said: "Surprisingly we actually had around 100 people for the actual service. We had former members from the 50s and 60s all the way up to the 70s and 80s turn up to represent the unit.

"It was great seeing the members new and old sharing stories and experiences from their past.

"We formed in 1924, we are the oldest in the Sandwell area and we are also part of the Mid Staffs Battalion, of which we are the second oldest in their area. To achieve all that, and be partnered with the same church. It's a huge achievement for everyone."

The 5th West Bromwich Company Pictured in 1983

Visitors were also joined by West Midlands deputy lieutenant Stewart Towe and his wife Anne, who attended the event as a representative of King Charles III.

Mr Green continued: "It really was amazing seeing the deputy lieutenant and his wife, they were amazing with the kids, they talked to them all and took some photos in the cap and sword and talked about the history of the uniform.

"The children were in awe of him, you could tell that they really did enjoy it."

The 5th West Bromwich Company Pictured, 1955 in Llanbedrog

Over the years, the 5th West Bromwich Boys' Brigade has been involved in a number of events around the area, with the group taking pride in helping young people who may not be able to experience certain events in their everyday lives.

Mr Green said: "I think this is massively important. It really has changed people's lives. We have had comments saying that if it wasn't for the Boys' Brigades, their life would have been completely different.

"Some young people never had the chance to experience things like camping or going away or joining bands. And we provide amazing role models too. It's just a great experience to be part of a youth organisation like this."

As well as celebrating their 100th birthday, the unit has taken up a 100 challenges event, of which they are nearly halfway through.

Mr Green said: "We have set the lads 100 challenges to do before the end of the year, these include reading 100 books, doing 100 good deeds, meeting the mayor and getting a letter from the King.

"It's a monumental challenge really. We have just completed our 50th challenge so far so, we are about half our way through."

The troop leaders that through the years, the best part of the job is seeing the boys develop into independent members of society.

He ended: "Seeing some of these shy youths come here and grow and learn to be an active part of the community. To see them go off to university and make a real contribution to society, and then come back and tell their stories. That makes it all worth it.

"I want to say thank you to everyone that turned up to the 100th birthday event, all of the members new and old, and to all the parents, family and friends, as well as the deputy lieutenant."