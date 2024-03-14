Arrest made and appeal launched after after hit-and-run leaves woman seriously injured in West Bromwich

West Midlands Police is reaching out for any witnesses to the collision after a driver fled the scene in Hill Top at around 7.30pm on February 18.

A 25-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but has been released pending further investigation.

PC John Williams, road traffic investigator, said: "We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a BMW 1 series car and an Audi TT in the area of Tildasley Street and Old Meeting Street, near Aldi at about 7.22pm on February, 18 or at the junction of Old Meeting Street and New Swan Street. I am interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed the vehicles waiting at the traffic lights, whose attention might have been drawn towards them.

"We would like to hear from people with dashcam footage or anyone with any information to please get in touch."

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact the police through Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quote log 3535 of 18/2/23.