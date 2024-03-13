Watch: Drone video shows scale of work to renovate cultural buildings in heart of West Bromwich

The aerial photos and video by Express & Star chief photographer Tim Thursfield have show the scale of the work currently in progress to restore and renovate the Town Hall and Central Library buildings in West Bromwich town centre.

Multiples layers of scaffolding can be seen running around the Grade II listed buildings, as well as a large amount of protective white sheeting being seen on half of the scaffolding.

The restoration work began in November last year and is planned to run until November this year, costing £7,558,000, which consists of £6,930,000 in Towns Fund and £628,000 match funding from Sandwell Council.