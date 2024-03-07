Appeal for missing 25-year-old last seen boarding a bus in Black Country

Police are asking for help in finding Roseanne, 25, from Rowley Regis, who was last seen boarding the 4H bus towards West Bromwich.

The girl is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and has dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing dark grey pyjama bottoms, croc style grey shoes, a Mickey Mouse burgundy hoodie and a long black coat.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Have you seen Roseanne?

"The 25-year-old has gone missing from the Rowley Regis and was last seen boarding the number 4H bus towards West Bromwich. We’re becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare."

Roseanne is also known to have links to the East Midlands.

The police continued: "Roseanne is 5ft 2ins tall and has dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing dark grey pyjama bottoms, croc style grey shoes, a Mickey Mouse burgundy hoodie and a long black coat.

"She also has links to East Midlands. If you see her please call 999, quoting log 2918 of 6 March."