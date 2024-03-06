Police appeal for whereabouts of West Bromwich man, 30, wanted on suspicion of threats to kill

West Midlands Police have asked for help in tracking down 30-year-old Stefan Ruset, from West Bromwich, who is wanted on suspicion of making threats to kill and criminal damage.

Officers have also said that Ruset has links to Leicestershire, and have asked anyone with information to get in contact with them via their 101 number, quoting 20/282924/24, or via the Live Chat service on their website.

