West Bromwich bar’s licence suspended after ‘serious’ police complaints over alleged assault

The owners of the Fox and Goose in Greets Green Road, West Bromwich, have temporarily lost their licence following an incident on February 23.

West Midlands Police requested that Sandwell Council urgently investigate its “serious” concerns over the Fox and Goose and councillors have ruled the venue should have its licence suspended pending a full hearing later this month.

Police said a section 18 wounding with intent, two section 47 assaults – where somebody “intentionally or recklessly assaults another” causing actual bodily harm (ABH), and a common assault took place at the bar and grill on Friday, February 23.