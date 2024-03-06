Appeal for help finding West Bromwich man wanted in connection with harassment

West Midlands Police asked for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reece Peterkin, from West Bromwich, to get in touch as soon as possible via Live Chat on the force website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "Have you seen Reece Peterkin?

"The 25-year-old from West Bromwich is wanted for harassment.

"Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/28104/24."