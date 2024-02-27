Indian festival celebrated in style at Sandwell park

Power Ladies Club Sandwell held an event at Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich on Sunday to celebrate the festival of Holi.

Sneh Kumar from the group said: "Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil.

"It commemorates the victory of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha over Hiranyakashipu.

"Holi also celebrates the arrival of spring in India, the end of winter, and the blossoming of love."

The group holds various regular events where women get together for a social meet-up or to celebrate different events.

It has many qualified yoga instructors who provide online yoga sessions and a qualified choreographer for those who enjoy keeping fit through dancing.

Ladies also engage in daily walks.

"We also have a colleague who advocates for women’s health and other issues, so we have the resources to help those in need," Sneh added.

"The other aim of this group is to highlight the different tourist attractions and historical places around Sandwell that many people living here still do not know about.

"A big thank you to Pam Randhawa, our local councillor who has supported us from the beginning and is always there to provide assistance whenever needed.

"Also a big thank you to Councillor Tirath Singh Dhatt, who took time out of his busy schedule to attend our event. We are very grateful to both."