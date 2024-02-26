Express & Star
Moment police arrest three men after cornering BMW in West Bromwich following £500,000 jewellery theft

Three men appeared in court after a suitcase containing a quantity of high value jewellery was stolen from Birmingham.

This is the moment police swooped on a gang of thieves in their BMW after they stole half a million pounds worth of jewellery in an audacious theft. SWNS

It was discovered by police who swooped on a BMW in West Bromwich.

At around 4.45pm on Thursday it was reported that thousands of pounds of jewellery, which was involved in a jewellers sale, had been stolen from a vehicle parked on Dudley Road. Police enquiries led officers to West Bromwich where a silver BMW failed to stop for police.

The three men, aged 50, 56, 57 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

The suitcase, which contained £500,000 worth of top-end pieces from a parked car, was taken while its owner was on their way to a jeweller's sale.

Now, Miguel Ramirez, aged 56 and Jamie Oropeza Gutierrez, aged 46, both from London and Denis Fonseca Albarracin, aged 57 of no fixed abode, have all been charged with theft from a motor vehicle. Oropeza Gutierrez has also been charged with failing to stop for police and using a vehicle without insurance or a licence.

The three men appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.

The driver was also arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop.

